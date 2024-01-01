Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve tiramisu

Consumer pic

 

Bucatino Trattoria Romano - 1265 S Public Rd

1265 S Public Rd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Bucatino Trattoria Romano - 1265 S Public Rd
Item pic

 

Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro

2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Charlotte$6.00
More about Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Cake

Carbonara

Cannolis

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Belly

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston