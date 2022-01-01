Lafayette American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lafayette

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Burger
Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!
Fish & Chips$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
Legacy Pub
The Cozy Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Cozy Tavern

3312 South St, Lafayette

Avg 4.1 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom and Swiss$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
Bosco Sticks$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
Catfish Curls$9.00
Cozy's delicious catfish. Curled and deep fried. Served with tarter sauce.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
The Cozy Tavern
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nachos$10.00
Red, white & blue corn tortilla chips topped with beer braised chicken, green chile nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with fire roasted tomato salsa and sour cream.
Cobb$11.50
A bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, mushroom, hard-boiled egg and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Meltdown$12.00
JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD IS BACK!!
Cajun seasoned chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and our chipotle-stout barbecue sauce grilled between slices of jalapeño-corn sandwich bread.
Lafayette Brewing Co
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
East End Burger$15.00
8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.
BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket$17.00
Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.
Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream
East End Grill

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

