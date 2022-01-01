Lafayette American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lafayette
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Popular items
|BYO Burger
Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!
|Fish & Chips
|$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
|Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
More about The Cozy Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Cozy Tavern
3312 South St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Mushroom and Swiss
|$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
|Bosco Sticks
|$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
|Catfish Curls
|$9.00
Cozy's delicious catfish. Curled and deep fried. Served with tarter sauce.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
More about Lafayette Brewing Co
FRENCH FRIES
Lafayette Brewing Co
622 Main St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Red, white & blue corn tortilla chips topped with beer braised chicken, green chile nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with fire roasted tomato salsa and sour cream.
|Cobb
|$11.50
A bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, mushroom, hard-boiled egg and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Meltdown
|$12.00
JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD IS BACK!!
Cajun seasoned chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and our chipotle-stout barbecue sauce grilled between slices of jalapeño-corn sandwich bread.
More about East End Grill
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East End Grill
1016 Main St., Lafayette
|Popular items
|East End Burger
|$15.00
8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.
|BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket
|$17.00
Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.
|Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream