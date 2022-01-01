Lafayette bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lafayette
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Popular items
|BYO Burger
Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!
|Fish & Chips
|$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
|Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
|Half Fish & Chips
|$12.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
|Pub Chip Plate
|$6.99
A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.
More about The Cozy Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Cozy Tavern
3312 South St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Mushroom and Swiss
|$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
|Bosco Sticks
|$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
|Catfish Curls
|$9.00
Cozy's delicious catfish. Curled and deep fried. Served with tarter sauce.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
More about The Black Sparrow
GRILL
The Black Sparrow
223 Main St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$11.50
ROAST PORK | HAM | SWISS | CHIPOTLE SLAW | PICKLES | YELLOW MUSTARD | FRENCH BREAD
|Sambal Wings
|$12.00
8 JUMBO WINGS | SAMBAL WING SAUCE | MEDIUM OR HOT | RANCH | CELERY
|Beef Burger
|$12.50
CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CRUNCHY FRIED ONIONS | WHITE CHEDDAR | BURGER BUN
More about East End Grill
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East End Grill
1016 Main St., Lafayette
|Popular items
|East End Burger
|$15.00
8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.
|BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket
|$17.00
Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.
|Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream
More about Ripple & Company
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Ripple & Company
1007 Main Street, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Lemon Pepper Smoked Chicken
|$11.00
House Smoked Amish Chicken with Lemon Pepper rub.
|Smoked Brisket - 1lb
|$20.00
1 lb of house smoked Brisket. We recommend 1 lb per 2-3 people.
|Smoked Brisket
|$14.00
House Smoked Brisket