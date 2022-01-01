Lafayette bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Lafayette

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Burger
Your burger. Your choice. We'll make it just the way you want it!
Fish & Chips$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
More about Legacy Pub
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette image

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Half Fish & Chips$12.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
Pub Chip Plate$6.99
A plate of our famous pub chips, fried to a golden brown, served with a side of our mustardy Shamrock sauce on the side for dipping. Add bacon, ranch, cheese, or extra Shamrock after selection.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
The Cozy Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Cozy Tavern

3312 South St, Lafayette

Avg 4.1 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom and Swiss$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
Bosco Sticks$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
Catfish Curls$9.00
Cozy's delicious catfish. Curled and deep fried. Served with tarter sauce.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
More about The Cozy Tavern
The Black Sparrow image

GRILL

The Black Sparrow

223 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$11.50
ROAST PORK | HAM | SWISS | CHIPOTLE SLAW | PICKLES | YELLOW MUSTARD | FRENCH BREAD
Sambal Wings$12.00
8 JUMBO WINGS | SAMBAL WING SAUCE | MEDIUM OR HOT | RANCH | CELERY
Beef Burger$12.50
CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CRUNCHY FRIED ONIONS | WHITE CHEDDAR | BURGER BUN
More about The Black Sparrow
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
East End Burger$15.00
8 oz. prime beef patty, applewood bacon, cheddar, tomato, Nathan's Pickles and greens.
BBQ Baby Back Pork Rib Basket$17.00
Half rack, braised for 7 hours, grilled and finished with house made BBQ served over house cut fries.
Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream
More about East End Grill
Ripple & Company image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Ripple & Company

1007 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Pepper Smoked Chicken$11.00
House Smoked Amish Chicken with Lemon Pepper rub.
Smoked Brisket - 1lb$20.00
1 lb of house smoked Brisket. We recommend 1 lb per 2-3 people.
Smoked Brisket$14.00
House Smoked Brisket
More about Ripple & Company
Checkerboard Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Checkerboard Tavern

1521 Kossuth St, Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (302 reviews)
Takeout
More about Checkerboard Tavern
Rookies Sports Pub image

 

Rookies Sports Pub

3618 IN-38, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rookies Sports Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lafayette

Nachos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Angus Burgers

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston