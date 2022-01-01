Lafayette cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lafayette
Copper Moon Coffee
4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Smoothie
A healthier alternative drink that is not too sweet! Made with pureed raw fruit and vanilla yogurt then is blended together with ice. Our flavors change seasonally so be sure to try them all!
|Copper Club
|$8.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice.
|Iced Flavored Latte
An iced latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors as well!
CREPES • DONUTS
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
1007 Main St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Large Crème Brûlée Latte
|$6.50
16oz. Custard sweetened espresso with caramel.
|Large London Fog
|$5.50
16oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
|Regular Latte
|$4.50
12oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Copper Moon Coffee
1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Iced Flavored Latte
|Lemonade
|12oz
|$3.00