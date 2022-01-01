Lafayette cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Lafayette

Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoothie
A healthier alternative drink that is not too sweet! Made with pureed raw fruit and vanilla yogurt then is blended together with ice. Our flavors change seasonally so be sure to try them all!
Copper Club$8.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice.
Iced Flavored Latte
An iced latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors as well!
More about Copper Moon Coffee
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. image

CREPES • DONUTS

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

1007 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Crème Brûlée Latte$6.50
16oz. Custard sweetened espresso with caramel.
Large London Fog$5.50
16oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
Regular Latte$4.50
12oz. Espresso and steamed milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (558 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Flavored Latte
Lemonade
12oz$3.00
More about Copper Moon Coffee
Sacred Grounds image

 

Sacred Grounds

724 Wabash Ave, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (446 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sacred Grounds

