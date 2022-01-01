Lafayette pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Lafayette
More about Pizza King
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza King
109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Subwich
|$5.29
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese.
Served on Sesame Bun
|10" Cheese
|$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
|7" - Cheese
|$5.29
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
More about The Cozy Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Cozy Tavern
3312 South St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Mushroom and Swiss
|$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
|Bosco Sticks
|$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
|Catfish Curls
|$9.00
Cozy's delicious catfish. Curled and deep fried. Served with tarter sauce.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
More about Pizza King-South 18th
Pizza King-South 18th
3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bread Sticks
|$5.79
Soft Warm Pretzel Stix (3) Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
|10" Cheese
|$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
|PK Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. choice of dressing.