Lafayette pizza restaurants you'll love

Pizza King image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King

109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Subwich$5.29
Slices of flavorful ham served hot. Topped with mozzarella cheese or spice it up with nacho cheese.
Served on Sesame Bun
10" Cheese$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
7" - Cheese$5.29
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
More about Pizza King
The Cozy Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Cozy Tavern

3312 South St, Lafayette

Avg 4.1 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom and Swiss$10.00
A Cozy burger, bacon, Topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a Kaiser bun with a thin layer of mayo.
All burgers served medium.
Bosco Sticks$9.00
4 Mozzarella filled bread sticks. Served with Nacho cheese or marinara.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
Catfish Curls$9.00
Cozy's delicious catfish. Curled and deep fried. Served with tarter sauce.
Extra sauces and dressings 25 cents.
Please choose in modifiers.
More about The Cozy Tavern
Pizza King-South 18th image

 

Pizza King-South 18th

3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bread Sticks$5.79
Soft Warm Pretzel Stix (3) Served with our famous nacho cheese. Delicious!!
10" Cheese$8.49
Our famous pies boast a traditional thin crust* and crumbled ingredients for more flavor in every bite.
It’s A Royal Treat!
PK Salad$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, mozzarella cheese and ham with your choice of turkey or bacon & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. choice of dressing.
More about Pizza King-South 18th

