Apple salad in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve apple salad

Digby's Pub and Patio image

 

Digby's Pub and Patio

133 North 4th st, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Cheddar Salad$11.99
More about Digby's Pub and Patio
Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Walnut Salad$8.00
Spinach, candied walnut, gala apple, bleu cheese, and tomato
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

