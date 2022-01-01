Burritos in Lafayette

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Burrito
A large tortilla rolled & stuffed with meat, spanish rice & refried beans then smothered with our white queso; served with tortilla chips & salsa
BYO Burrito (Veg*n Option)
Build your own burrito
Señor Tacos

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Burrito with Queso Blanco$10.49
Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla. Topped with a generous serving of our homemade queso blanco.
Burrito$8.29
Rice, beans, onion, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito de Fajita$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese; fajita-style peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.
