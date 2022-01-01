Cake in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve cake
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
CREPES • DONUTS
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
1007 Main St, Lafayette
|The Classic, Old Fashioned Cake
|$2.00
Classic old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
|Chocolate w/ Vanilla Glaze, Old Fashioned Cake
|$3.00
Decadent chocolate old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
|Citrus Matcha, Old Fashioned Cake
|$3.50
The Citrus Matcha is back and feeling better than ever. This old fashioned doughnut is dipped in a lemon glaze with a brilliant matcha finish.
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
200 Main St, Lafayette
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$7.00
|Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake
|$8.00
More about Revolution Barbeque
BBQ
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
|Cheddar Grit Cakes
|$8.00
More about The Black Sparrow
GRILL
The Black Sparrow
223 Main St, Lafayette
|Berry-Lemon Cake
|$10.00
LEMON CAKE W/ MIXED BERRIES | LEMON CURD | CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE | CHOCOLATE GANACHE FILLING | CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM | BERRY SAUCE