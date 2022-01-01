Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve cake

Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$4.00
Item pic

CREPES • DONUTS

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

1007 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Classic, Old Fashioned Cake$2.00
Classic old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
Chocolate w/ Vanilla Glaze, Old Fashioned Cake$3.00
Decadent chocolate old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
Citrus Matcha, Old Fashioned Cake$3.50
The Citrus Matcha is back and feeling better than ever. This old fashioned doughnut is dipped in a lemon glaze with a brilliant matcha finish.
Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Chocolate Truffle Cake$7.00
Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake$8.00
Revolution Barbeque image

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Cheddar Grit Cakes$8.00
The Black Sparrow image

GRILL

The Black Sparrow

223 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Berry-Lemon Cake$10.00
LEMON CAKE W/ MIXED BERRIES | LEMON CURD | CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
Chocolate Cake$10.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE | CHOCOLATE GANACHE FILLING | CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM | BERRY SAUCE
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$18.00
Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Served over Mixed Greens with Roasted Red Peppers, Black Beans & Corn Salad topped with House Made Remoulade
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
