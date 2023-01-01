Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Catfish sandwiches in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Catfish Sandwiches
Lafayette restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(983 reviews)
Catfish Sandwich
$11.49
More about Legacy Pub
BBQ
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.7
(320 reviews)
Fried Catfish Sandwich
$9.00
More about Revolution Barbeque
