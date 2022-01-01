Cheesecake in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve cheesecake
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)
|$5.29
Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.
|Eli's Totally Turtle Cheesecake
|$6.99
Caramel cheesecake oozing with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. Topped with a layer of more caramel, more chocolate, more pecans, whipped cream and ganache and baked on our chocolate cookie crust.
|Eli's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.99
Tart red raspberries are the perfect foil for the sweet, smooth taste of white chocolate cheesecake, baked in a chocolate crumb crust.
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Raz Cheesecake
|$9.49
Smooth, rich, and creamy cheesecake with a hint of Irish cream liqueur.