Cheesecake in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve cheesecake

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)$5.29
Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.
Eli's Totally Turtle Cheesecake$6.99
Caramel cheesecake oozing with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. Topped with a layer of more caramel, more chocolate, more pecans, whipped cream and ganache and baked on our chocolate cookie crust.
Eli's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$6.99
Tart red raspberries are the perfect foil for the sweet, smooth taste of white chocolate cheesecake, baked in a chocolate crumb crust.
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raz Cheesecake$9.49
Smooth, rich, and creamy cheesecake with a hint of Irish cream liqueur.
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$7.00
