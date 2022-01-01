Chicken salad in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about North End Cafe
North End Cafe
2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette
|CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
|$8.25
Chicken, celery, red grapes, candied pecans and mayo
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Southern fried chicken breast, crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & cheddar cheese
More about Pizza King
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza King
109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Creamy homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries, grapes, celery, onion, and a hint of garlic, with two tomato slices on the side. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.
More about Pizza King-South 18th
Pizza King-South 18th
3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.