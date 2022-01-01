Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

North End Cafe

2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$8.25
Chicken, celery, red grapes, candied pecans and mayo
More about North End Cafe
Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$11.49
Southern fried chicken breast, crisp iceberg & romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & cheddar cheese
More about Legacy Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King

109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick.
More about Pizza King
Item pic

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.49
Creamy homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries, grapes, celery, onion, and a hint of garlic, with two tomato slices on the side. Served with a slice of soda bread on the side.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Item pic

 

Pizza King-South 18th

3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, bacon, chicken strips & croutons. Choice of 1 slice of garlic bread or 1 breadstick. Choice of dressing.
More about Pizza King-South 18th
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lo Mein Salad$15.00
Red & Green Cabbage, Carrots, Green Kale & Romaine topped with Chicken, Lo Mein, Red Bell Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion & Asian Dressing
More about East End Grill

