Chicken wraps in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.49
Grilled chicken wrapped in a tortilla with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses (Vegan: no cheeses, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Caesar)
|Chicken Parmesan Wrap
|$8.99
Breaded chicken fritters wrapped in a tortilla with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our HOT sauce, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch (Vegan: no mozzarella, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Ranch)