Chicken wraps in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.49
Grilled chicken wrapped in a tortilla with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses (Vegan: no cheeses, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Caesar)
Chicken Parmesan Wrap$8.99
Breaded chicken fritters wrapped in a tortilla with our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Breaded chicken fritters dipped in our HOT sauce, wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & ranch (Vegan: no mozzarella, sub Gardein Chick'n, sub Just Ranch)
Igloo Frozen Custard image

 

Igloo Frozen Custard

1817 Troxel Court, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$7.99
Your choice of Chicken + Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Ranch, Onion, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese inside a lightly grilled tortilla
