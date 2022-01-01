Chocolate cake in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
CREPES • DONUTS
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
1007 Main St, Lafayette
|Chocolate w/ Vanilla Glaze, Old Fashioned Cake
|$3.00
Decadent chocolate old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
200 Main St, Lafayette
|Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$7.00
More about The Black Sparrow
GRILL
The Black Sparrow
223 Main St, Lafayette
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE | CHOCOLATE GANACHE FILLING | CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM | BERRY SAUCE