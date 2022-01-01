Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

CREPES • DONUTS

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

1007 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate w/ Vanilla Glaze, Old Fashioned Cake$3.00
Decadent chocolate old fashioned cake with vanilla bean glaze.
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Truffle Cake$7.00
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
The Black Sparrow image

GRILL

The Black Sparrow

223 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE | CHOCOLATE GANACHE FILLING | CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM | BERRY SAUCE
More about The Black Sparrow
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about East End Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Brisket

Bruschetta

Chili

Garlic Cheese Bread

Reuben

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston