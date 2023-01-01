Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate fudge in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Chocolate Fudge
Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate fudge
BBQ
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.7
(320 reviews)
Salted Chocolate Fudge
$5.50
More about Revolution Barbeque
GRILL
The Black Sparrow
223 Main St, Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(736 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$9.00
More about The Black Sparrow
