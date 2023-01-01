Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate fudge in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate fudge

Revolution Barbeque image

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Fudge$5.50
More about Revolution Barbeque
The Black Sparrow image

GRILL

The Black Sparrow

223 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$9.00
More about The Black Sparrow

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Chicken Salad

Pork Chops

Pies

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cheeseburgers

Pork Tenderloin

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston