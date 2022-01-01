Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve cobb salad

Main pic

 

North End Cafe

2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.00
More about North End Cafe
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Cobb Salad$13.00
Spring Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Boiled Egg, Red Peppers & Pastrami
More about East End Grill

