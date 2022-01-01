Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobb salad in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Cobb Salad
Lafayette restaurants that serve cobb salad
North End Cafe
2000 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette
No reviews yet
COBB SALAD
$12.00
More about North End Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East End Grill
1016 Main St., Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(841 reviews)
Pastrami Cobb Salad
$13.00
Spring Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Boiled Egg, Red Peppers & Pastrami
More about East End Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Pretzels
Chimichangas
Garden Salad
Fried Pickles
Fish Tacos
Caesar Salad
Chili
Pork Belly
More near Lafayette to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston