Corn dogs in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Corn Dogs
Lafayette restaurants that serve corn dogs
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(983 reviews)
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
$3.99
More about Legacy Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Lafayette Brewing Co
622 Main St, Lafayette
Avg 3.5
(413 reviews)
Kid Corn Dog
$7.00
More about Lafayette Brewing Co
