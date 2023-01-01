Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Señor Tacos - 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$14.39
Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
Fajitas Señor Tacos$15.99
Includes four meats: chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo
Burrito de Fajita$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese; fajita-style peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.
More about Señor Tacos - 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F
Ripple & Company image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Ripple & Company

1007 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Lime Flank Steak Fajitas$19.00
w/ Smoked Portobello, Onions & Peppers. Served w/ Chili Lime Street Corn, Chips, Queso & Guac
More about Ripple & Company

