Fajitas in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Señor Tacos - 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F
Señor Tacos - 1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette
|Fajitas
|$14.39
Your choice of meat cooked with red and green bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas.
|Fajitas Señor Tacos
|$15.99
Includes four meats: chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo
|Burrito de Fajita
|$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese; fajita-style peppers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp.