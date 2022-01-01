Fish and chips in Lafayette

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
Fish & Chips image

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Half Fish & Chips$12.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Fish and Chips$15.00
Twelve ounces of mild and flaky North Atlantic cod hand dipped in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of plain or seasoned fries.
