Fish and chips in Lafayette
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Fish & Chips
|$9.99
Our famous breaded catfish strips, coleslaw & fries
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Fish & Chips
|$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
|Half Fish & Chips
|$12.49
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. A hefty haddock fillet battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips.