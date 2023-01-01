Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve flank steaks

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flank Steak$24.00
Spicy salsa Verde, charred corn on the cob, cilantro lime butter, rice
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Ripple & Company

1007 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Lime Flank Steak$18.00
More about Ripple & Company

