Flank steaks in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Flank Steaks
Lafayette restaurants that serve flank steaks
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
200 Main St, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Flank Steak
$24.00
Spicy salsa Verde, charred corn on the cob, cilantro lime butter, rice
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Ripple & Company
1007 Main Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(146 reviews)
Chili Lime Flank Steak
$18.00
More about Ripple & Company
