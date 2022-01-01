Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve french fries

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.49
More about Legacy Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King

109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$2.99
A whole basket of ‘em Golden Goodness
More about Pizza King
Teays River Brewing & Public House image

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Teays River Brewing & Public House

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
Delicious crispy french fries
More about Teays River Brewing & Public House
Señor Tacos image

 

Señor Tacos

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about Señor Tacos
Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries (Side)$3.30
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
Item pic

 

Pizza King-South 18th

3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$2.99
A whole basket of ‘em Golden Goodness
More about Pizza King-South 18th

