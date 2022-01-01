French fries in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve french fries
More about Pizza King
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza King
109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette
|French Fries
|$2.99
A whole basket of ‘em Golden Goodness
More about Teays River Brewing & Public House
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Teays River Brewing & Public House
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette
|French Fries
|$5.00
Delicious crispy french fries
More about Señor Tacos
Señor Tacos
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette
|French Fries
|$2.99
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
200 Main St, Lafayette
|French Fries (Side)
|$3.30