Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk marinated, lettuce, tomato, onion, pretzel bun
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
Revolution Barbeque image

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Revolution Barbeque

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Turkey Clubs

Caesar Salad

Pies

Pork Chops

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston