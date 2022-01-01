Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Lafayette restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
200 Main St, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Buttermilk marinated, lettuce, tomato, onion, pretzel bun
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
BBQ
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.7
(320 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
More about Revolution Barbeque
