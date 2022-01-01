Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fudge in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Fudge
Lafayette restaurants that serve fudge
BBQ
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.7
(320 reviews)
Caramel Fudge
$5.50
More about Revolution Barbeque
Igloo Frozen Custard
4909 Tazer Drive, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Small Peanut Butter Fudge - 2 Scoop
$5.99
More about Igloo Frozen Custard
