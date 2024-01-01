Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Honey chicken in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Honey Chicken
Lafayette restaurants that serve honey chicken
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(983 reviews)
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
More about Legacy Pub
Digby's Pub and Patio
133 North 4th st, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Hot Honey and Pimento Chicken
$13.00
More about Digby's Pub and Patio
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Caesar Salad
Chopped Salad
Garlic Bread
Prosciutto
Chicken Tenders
Muffins
Key Lime Pies
Cheeseburgers
More near Lafayette to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(24 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(106 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston