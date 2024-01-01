Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve honey chicken

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Legacy Pub
Digby's Pub and Patio image

 

Digby's Pub and Patio

133 North 4th st, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey and Pimento Chicken$13.00
More about Digby's Pub and Patio

