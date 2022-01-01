Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve muffins

Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Egg, Tomato & Swiss on English Muffin$5.00
More about Copper Moon Coffee
Teays River Brewing & Public House image

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Teays River Brewing & Public House

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Muffin$1.00
More about Teays River Brewing & Public House

