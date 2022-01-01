Nachos in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants that serve nachos

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Grande
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with meat, nacho cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives & sour cream; salsa on the side.
More about Legacy Pub
Nacho Cheese image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King

109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Cheese$1.29
More about Pizza King
Irish Nachos image

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Nachos$11.49
Our pub chips topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose taco beef or no beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream. Add seasoned beef for $2.50.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Nacho Cheese image

 

Pizza King-South 18th

3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese$1.29
More about Pizza King-South 18th
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nachos$10.00
Red, white & blue corn tortilla chips topped with beer braised chicken, green chile nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with fire roasted tomato salsa and sour cream.
More about Lafayette Brewing Co

