Pasta salad in Lafayette

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Chef Salad$11.49
Tri-colored rotini pasta loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes & carrots
Pub Pasta Salad$11.49
Breaded chicken breast smothered in PUB sauce, tri-colored rotini pasta, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & mozzarella cheese
Pub Pasta Salad (veg*n option)$11.49
Select Gardein Chick'n smothered in PUB sauce, tri-colored rotini pasta, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers & mozzarella cheese (Vegan: No Pub sauce, no mozzarella cheese)
Igloo Frozen Custard image

 

Igloo Frozen Custard

4909 Tazer Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Igloo Pasta Salad$8.50
Igloo Frozen Custard image

 

Igloo Frozen Custard

1817 Troxel Court, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Igloo Pasta Salad$8.50
Your Choice of Chicken served atop Tri Color Pasta with Mozzarella Cheese + your choice of dressing
