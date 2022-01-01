Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Patty Melts
Lafayette restaurants that serve patty melts
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(983 reviews)
Patty Melt
$11.19
Topped with sauteed onions, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses; served on marbled rye
More about Legacy Pub
Digby's Pub and Patio
133 North 4th st, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$8.99
More about Digby's Pub and Patio
