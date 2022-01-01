Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve pies

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fisherman's Pie$12.99
A Nine Irish Brothers favorite made from a
traditional family recipe. Baked haddock,
salmon, and shrimp served with peas and
carrots in a savory, creamy sauce, topped
with mashed potatoes, a sprinkle of green
onions, and cheese.
Shepherd's Pie$12.99
A hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Shamrock Pie$7.99
A most unique and delicious dessert: Chocolate cookie-crumble crust topped with rich layers of mint and chocolate mousse.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Smores Pie$5.50
Fried Pie$5.00
Key Lime Pie$5.50
4" pie
Gluten Free
More about Revolution Barbeque

