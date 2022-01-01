Pies in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve pies
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Fisherman's Pie
|$12.99
A Nine Irish Brothers favorite made from a
traditional family recipe. Baked haddock,
salmon, and shrimp served with peas and
carrots in a savory, creamy sauce, topped
with mashed potatoes, a sprinkle of green
onions, and cheese.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.99
A hearty mixture of tender ground beef, carrots, and peas simmered in gravy and topped with our delicious champ and a sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese. Served with a slice of soda bread.
|Shamrock Pie
|$7.99
A most unique and delicious dessert: Chocolate cookie-crumble crust topped with rich layers of mint and chocolate mousse.