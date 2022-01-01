Pork belly in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Pork Belly
Lafayette restaurants that serve pork belly
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Ripple & Company
1007 Main Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(146 reviews)
Pork Belly Bahn Mi
$8.00
House Smoked Peppered Pork Belly topped with Miso Pate, Carrot Radish Cilantro Slaw, and Hot and Sweet Glaze, on French Bread
More about Ripple & Company
