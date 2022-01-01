Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve reuben

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$9.49
Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye
Tomato Reuben$8.49
Breaded tomatoes, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut & swiss cheese on rye bread.
More about Legacy Pub
7e7dcb96-9111-4206-8fa9-4b6358ccc8a5 image

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$12.99
Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$13.00
Slow Cooked Corned Beef, Marble Rye Bread, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing and Havarti Cheese
More about East End Grill

