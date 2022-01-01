Reuben in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve reuben
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Reuben Sandwich
|$9.49
Corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing on marbled rye
|Tomato Reuben
|$8.49
Breaded tomatoes, 1000 Island dressing, sauerkraut & swiss cheese on rye bread.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette
|Reuben
|$12.99
Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.