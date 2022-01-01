Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadillas$12.00
filet, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, cheese
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$14.00
Cajun seasoned top butt steak (cooked to temp), blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and pickled jalapeño folded in a cheddar-jalapeño tortilla. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and served with a mini salad of shredded lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Lafayette Brewing Co

