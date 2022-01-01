Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve stew

Guinness Stew image

 

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

3520 SR IN 38 E, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Stew$12.99
A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Half Guinness Stew$8.99
A half-portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes.
More about Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Revolution Barbeque image

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Brunswick Stew$3.50
More about Revolution Barbeque

