Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry cheesecake in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Strawberry Cheesecake
Lafayette restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Digby's Pub and Patio
133 North 4th st, Lafayette
No reviews yet
strawberry cheesecake
$7.00
More about Digby's Pub and Patio
Teays River Brewing & Public House
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
$7.00
More about Teays River Brewing & Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Prime Ribs
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fish And Chips
Spaghetti
Fish Tacos
Quesadillas
Mediterranean Salad
Pork Chops
More near Lafayette to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(24 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(106 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston