Tacos in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve tacos
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
More about Señor Tacos
Señor Tacos
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette
|Taco Azada
|$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
|Taco Al Pastor
|$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
|Taco Pollo
|$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
More about Revolution Barbeque
BBQ
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Pulled Pork Taco
|$3.50