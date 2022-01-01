Tacos in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants that serve tacos

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
Taco Azada image

 

Señor Tacos

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Azada$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Al Pastor$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Taco Pollo$2.39
Tacos served in a warm corn tortilla with onion and cilantro.
Pulled Pork Taco image

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco$4.00
Pulled Pork Taco$3.50
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Fischer Farms Pork Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with Charred Poblano, Onions & Chipotle Sour Cream
