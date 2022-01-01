Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Revolution Barbeque image

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$9.75
More about Revolution Barbeque
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Shaved Honey Turkey Club$12.00
Garlic aioli, applewood bacon, havarti, tomato, baby greens, home-style bread.
More about East End Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Nachos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Pretzels

French Fries

Egg Rolls

Tossed Salad

Stew

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston