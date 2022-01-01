Go
Lafayette Inn & Restaurant

TripAdvisor- Consumer Hall of Fame.
Winner- Virginia's Restaurant of the Year.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

146 Main Street • $$

California Burger$12.50
Bacon, Guacamole, Red Onion
& American Swiss
Caprese Burger$12.50
Mozzarella, Pesto w/ Balsamic Glaze
Blackened Bleu Burger$12.50
Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon w/Cajun Spice
Charleston Burger$12.50
Fried Green Tomato w/ Cajun Bistro Sauce
Offering for Two #2 Brazilian Flat Iron Steak (16oz) (Medium)$55.00
Grilled and Sliced with Brazilian Style Smokey Citrus Herb “Gravy”. Served with Cilantro Rice and Vegetable.
Steak Burger$12.50
Onion Rings, Bleu Cheese & A-1
Lafayette Salad$5.00
Mixed Greens with A House-Made
Balsamic Vinaigrette, Spiced Pecans
and Apple Julienne
Original Cheddar Cheeseburger$12.50
w/Sliced Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Slice
Gouda Mac N Cheese$9.00
Aged Gouda and Parmesan with
Hints of Bacon
Hawaiian Burger$12.50
Grilled Pineapple & Bacon w/ Teriyaki Glaze
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating

146 Main Street

Stanardsville VA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Yoder's Country Market

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Local American Eatery

We seek out and use as much as we can that is local, earth friendly, free range and sustainable. Southern Favorites with a twist!
Veteran Owned and Operated #madaboutlocal

Hanks Grille & Catering

Welcome to Hank's Grille and Catering serving upscale southern cuisine and barbecue in the Shenandoah Valley since 1988. We smoke all our meats over hardwood everyday and make all our foods from scratch; from our bakery to our cocktails. You will enjoy our chic-rustic and artistic atmosphere while dining in or on the patio.

Mane Course Sandwiches

Mane Course Sandwiches is a casual equestrian themed restaurant offering sandwiches, soups, salads, wraps and smoothies. We are committed to using high quality ingredients served in a fun environment with outstanding hospitality. Whether you are ordering online to take home, dining in or letting us cater your event. You will enjoy the cure for the common sandwich.

