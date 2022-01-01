Lafayette Inn & Restaurant

Hanks Grille & Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Hank's Grille and Catering serving upscale southern cuisine and barbecue in the Shenandoah Valley since 1988. We smoke all our meats over hardwood everyday and make all our foods from scratch; from our bakery to our cocktails. You will enjoy our chic-rustic and artistic atmosphere while dining in or on the patio.

