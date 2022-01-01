Lafayette dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Lafayette
More about KOK Wings & Things
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
KOK Wings & Things
405 E University Ave, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Naked Wings
Traditional Bone-in Wings served w/ fries
|The Personal Platter
|$18.99
1 fried fish filet, 5 fried shrimp, and 5 wings of your choice served w/ fries
|Fountain Drink
|$2.79
Soft Drink
More about KOK Wings - Mall
KOK Wings - Mall
5725 Johnston, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
Boneless fried chicken served w/ fries
|Fish
|$3.99
1 piece of fried fish
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.49
10 fried shrimp served w/ fries
More about Lafayette
Lafayette
2801 Johnston St., Lafayette