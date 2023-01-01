Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Cup Bisque$7.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
More about Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Artista

5409 Johnston Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1838 reviews)
Takeout
Corn & Crab Bisque$13.75
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Crab, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Green Onions, Roasted Corn Finish: Oregano
More about Pizza Artista

