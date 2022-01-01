Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

AwwShucks

1000 Breakwater Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Bacon Burger$15.00
1/4 LB burger Brisket burger and seasoned fries.
More about AwwShucks
Blanchard’s BBQ image

 

Blanchard’s BBQ - 2023 W. Pinhook Rd.

2023 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
brisket sandwich$6.00
4oz of brisket on bun
More about Blanchard’s BBQ - 2023 W. Pinhook Rd.

