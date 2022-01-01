Brisket in Lafayette

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lafayette restaurants that serve brisket
AwwShucks
1000 Breakwater Drive, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Brisket Bacon Burger
$15.00
1/4 LB burger Brisket burger and seasoned fries.
More about AwwShucks
Blanchard’s BBQ - 2023 W. Pinhook Rd.
2023 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette
No reviews yet
brisket sandwich
$6.00
4oz of brisket on bun
More about Blanchard’s BBQ - 2023 W. Pinhook Rd.
