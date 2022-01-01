Burritos in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2010 Johnston St, Lafayette
|Regular Beef Burrito
|$7.25
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
|Super Steak Burrito
|$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Regular Veggie Burrito
|$6.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette
|Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
