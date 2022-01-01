Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Carbonara
Lafayette restaurants that serve carbonara
Central Pizza - 423 Rue Jefferson
423 Rue Jefferson, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Carbonara
$18.00
More about Central Pizza - 423 Rue Jefferson
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Artista
5409 Johnston Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(1838 reviews)
Carbonara Pasta Bowl
$9.99
Chicken, Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Onion, Mushroom, Bacon
More about Pizza Artista
