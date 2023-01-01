Chocolate cake in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake
|$7.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and coated with milk chocolate icing. Finished with a ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.