Croissants in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve croissants

Tons Downtown - 500 Jefferson St.

500 Jefferson St., Lafayette

Croissant$4.00
More about Tons Downtown - 500 Jefferson St.
Parish Biscuit Company

1120 Coolidge Street Suite A, Lafayette

Croissant$4.00
Buttery flakey pastry
More about Parish Biscuit Company

