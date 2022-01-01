Fajitas in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve fajitas

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

2010 Johnston St, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1330 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette

Avg 2.8 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
