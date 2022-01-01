Fajitas in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2010 Johnston St, Lafayette
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.