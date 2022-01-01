Fried rice in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette
|Fried Rice Chicken
|$11.95
Japanese-style fried rice with your choice of protein.
|Fried Rice 2 Combination
|$14.45
|Fried Rice Shrimp
|$11.95
More about Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette
|Japanese Fried Rice
|$8.00
Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, carrots, green and yellow onions.
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$6.99
Stir-fried rice with chicken and egg.
|Volcano Crawfish Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, green and white onions, carrots and comes with volcano sauce.