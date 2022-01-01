Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve fried rice

4147c846-3259-451f-a673-42f232cbc0c8 image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice Chicken$11.95
Japanese-style fried rice with your choice of protein.
Fried Rice 2 Combination$14.45
Fried Rice Shrimp$11.95
Consumer pic

 

Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Fried Rice$8.00
Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, carrots, green and yellow onions.
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$6.99
Stir-fried rice with chicken and egg.
Volcano Crawfish Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, green and white onions, carrots and comes with volcano sauce.
