Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken L$11.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
Banner pic

 

Pop's Poboys - 740 Jefferson Street

740 Jefferson Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Grilled Chicken$9.00
Grilled Chicken. Lettuce. Tomato. Blue Plate Mayo.
Whole Grilled Chicken$11.75
Grilled Chicken. Lettuce. Tomato. Blue Plate Mayo.
More about Pop's Poboys - 740 Jefferson Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Edamame

Chicken Sandwiches

Strawberry Shortcake

Kimchi

Chocolate Cake

Poboy

Tomato Soup

Chocolate Mousse

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston