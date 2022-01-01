Grits in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve grits
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
900 Jefferson St, Lafayette
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
Creamy cheddar cheese grits.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
Grits, milk, cream, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.
|Orleans Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.