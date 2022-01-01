Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

900 Jefferson St, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Grits$4.00
Creamy cheddar cheese grits.
More about Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Cheese Grits$4.00
Grits, milk, cream, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.
Orleans Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

