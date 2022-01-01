Gyoza in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$6.95
Seasoned ground meat wrapped in gyoza skin and pan-fried.
More about Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Japanese-style dumplings filled with ground pork, cabbage and chives served with our homemade dipping sauce.