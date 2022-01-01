Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve gyoza

Gyoza Dumplings image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza Dumplings$6.95
Seasoned ground meat wrapped in gyoza skin and pan-fried.
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
Consumer pic

 

Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$6.00
Japanese-style dumplings filled with ground pork, cabbage and chives served with our homemade dipping sauce.
More about Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Fried Rice

Steak Salad

Cake

Shrimp Burritos

Chicken Salad

Steak Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1672 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston