Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibachi steaks in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve hibachi steaks

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibachi Steak Complete Lunch$15.95
Served with fried rice, hibachi vegetables, and your choice of miso soup or house salad.
Hibachi Steak Complete Dinner$27.95
Served with miso soup or a side house salad and your choice of either fried rice or noodles.
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
Consumer pic

 

Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibachi NY Strip Steak$17.00
Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
More about Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Cake

Street Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Salad

Burritos

Shrimp Burritos

Super Burritos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (244 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1719 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston