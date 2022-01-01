Mac and cheese in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Blanchard’s BBQ
2023 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette
|mac n cheese
|$3.00
mac n cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Artista
5409 Johnston Street, Lafayette
|Large Squealin Mac-N-Cheese.
|$24.99
American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso
Finish: Steen's Syrup
|Squeelin Mac-N-Cheese
|$14.99
American Cheese, Provolone, Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon, Tasso Finishes: Steen's Syrup
|Mac-N-Cheese Pasta Bowl
|$9.99
Cheddar Cheese, Macaroni, Tasso, Bacon, Gouda